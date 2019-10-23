Earlier this month, officials said they were treating the system with chlorine in an attempt to kill the bacteria. Last week they said an initial attempt had failed.

On Wednesday evening, however, officials said additional tests showed the hospital was legionella-free.

“The final round of testing for bacteria in the water supply at Saint Elizabeths Hospital today showed the water is safe,” Barbara Bazron, director of the Department of Behavioral Health, said in a statement.

“Workers are reinstalling about 800 faucet handles starting in the patient units to resume normal water usage this evening,” the statement said. “With the advice of water management experts, the Hospital is identifying possible sources of the bacteria and putting practices in place to prevent a reoccurrence.”

D.C. Council member Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7) said in a statement that he was told the process of restoring faucet heads to showers would be completed by Thursday.

The beginning of the end of St. Elizabeths’s water problem comes as public officials and advocates for the mentally ill decried what they described as unacceptable conditions at the 164-year-old hospital.

Without potable water, staff and patients were using hand wipes for bathing. Some patients refused to bathe in portable showers kept outdoors because they did not feel safe, or because the showers are not accessible to people in wheelchairs. The facility, unable to use water for cooking as the water system was flushed with chlorine, also had to have hot meals delivered.

On Wednesday, ahead of the all-clear announcement, advocates for those at St. Elizabeths said they were very concerned that the water problem was unresolved.

“We have not been given any information that the situation has changed,” said Mary Nell Clark, a managing attorney with Disability Rights DC at University Legal Services. “Clearly we’re very concerned about the safety and health of the patients. It’s not ideal for the staff and the patients.”

Also on Wednesday ahead of the all-clear, council member David Grosso (I-At Large) sent a letter to the Department of Behavioral Health asking why the initial chlorine treatment had failed and what the hospital’s plans were if the second round did not succeed.

“The patients at the hospital deserve our careful care and attention; they should receive no less than what would be afforded to patients at any other medical institution in town,” Grosso wrote.

In his statement Wednesday evening, Gray said the water contamination would be examined during a Nov. 20 oversight hearing on the Department of Behavioral Health. He said officials would “question DBH leadership about the water management plan to ensure that contamination does not recur in the future.”

More than 6,000 cases of the pneumonia-like Legionnaires’ disease were reported in the United States in 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease is fatal in about 10 percent of cases where people get sick, the CDC said.

