In the first three months of 2020, according to the nonprofit’s report, the public psychiatric facility restrained patients 149 times and secluded patients 55 times — part of a trend showing a “shocking increase” from 2012, the report said, when the staff used restraints five times and seclusion 30 times.

In addition, the report said, hospital staffers used drugs to restrain patients more than 600 times between July 2019 and June 2020.

“On multiple occasions, St. Elizabeths staff disregarded the legal and policy requirements of using restraint and seclusion that were promulgated to prevent widespread use and abuse,” the report said.

Mark J. Chastang, St. Elizabeths chief executive, said in a statement that the hospital is committed to the highest standards of patient care.

“Our aim is for every patient to get the best and most appropriate treatment to recover and thrive to their fullest potential with family and friends back in the community,” he said.

A D.C. Department of Behavioral Health official said restraint and seclusion are used in extreme circumstances to prevent aggressive patients from harming themselves, staffers or other patients. The amount of time patients spend in restraint or seclusion is below the national average for psychiatric hospitals, city officials say.

According to D.C. law, patients “have the right to be free from seclusion and restraint of any form that is not medically necessary or that is used as a means of coercion, discipline, convenience, or retaliation by staff.” A Department of Behavioral Health report this summer said 3 percent of St. Elizabeths patients were restrained and 3 percent were secluded at some point in June, a decrease from July of last year, when 10 percent were restrained and 5 percent were secluded.

Andrea Procaccino, a staff attorney at Disability Rights DC, said those numbers do not accurately represent interventions at St. Elizabeths, because patients restrained or secluded multiple times are counted only once. In addition, she said, the number of interventions recently has increased.

The Disability Rights DC report also said the organization had viewed surveillance video — not released with the report — that depicted some patients being treated inappropriately.

One woman with a history of trauma and sexual abuse was “repeatedly secluded and restrained” in 2019 and 2020 in violation of hospital policy that prohibits those tactics from being used on people with such histories, according to the report. The interventions came after the nonprofit reported concerns about the woman’s treatment last year, the report said.

In February, video of one incident showed “a disturbing scene where seven staff, five of whom were men, converged on her while she was quietly sitting on a mat in the seclusion room” before a male nurse pulled down her pants and injected her in the buttocks, according to the report.

The report also said the Department of Behavioral Health’s investigation of the incident, which has not been publicly released, showed that staffers had falsified reports related to the incident and that the nurse who injected the patient had his Maryland nursing license suspended in 2012 for abusing a psychiatric patient there.

City officials did not respond to a request for comment about the incident.

“Widely used, abusive restraints and seclusions are far from respectful or dignified treatment,” the report said. “These extreme measures have no therapeutic value, cause suffering, may trigger severe pain from past trauma and frequently result in emotional and physical harm, and even death.”

As the use of restraints and seclusion has increased at St. Elizabeths, the report said, transparency has decreased. Though the hospital still reports when it uses chemical restraints, it stopped publicly reporting instances of physical restraints and seclusion in May of last year.

Procaccino compared the treatment of some St. Elizabeths patients to the scenes of George Floyd being restrained by Minneapolis police, leading to his death. When staffers respond to patient behavior with a show of force, she said, patients react forcefully themselves, trapping the facility in an escalating “cycle of violence.”

Lewis Bossing, senior staff attorney at the Bazelon Center for Mental Health Law, a D.C.-based advocacy group, called restraint and seclusion traumatizing and harmful. He said people of color are disproportionately subjected to the treatments.

“The practice — in my view, as in the view of many stakeholders in this system — is just as harmful as whatever is the threat,” he said.

Founded in 1855, St. Elizabeths was the nation’s first federally funded mental hospital. Some patients are criminal defendants, including those awaiting competence hearings and found not guilty by reason of insanity. Its population has decreased in recent months to about 190 patients from about 270 last year, according to the June report from the Department of Behavioral Health.

St. Elizabeths was struggling even before the coronavirus pandemic.

In October of last year, the hospital’s water system was beset by an outbreak of legionella bacteria, which can cause the potentially fatal Legionnaires’ disease. Although no one fell ill, psychiatric patients had to drink bottled water and bathe in mobile, outdoor showers for nearly a month.

Hospital officials also struggled to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the first weeks of the pandemic. Before this summer, 14 patients and one staff member died as a result of the virus, according to city numbers. No subsequent virus-related deaths have occurred.

Procaccino said that her organization for years has documented problems at St. Elizabeths, including issues with restraints and seclusion highlighted in previous reports, but that little has changed.