Wanda Rose, a program developer in the D.C. Public Defender Service’s mental health division, which worked with Thompson, said in a statement that she was a “gem.”



“In her last message to me, Carla was chuckling about this silly fever she had that wouldn’t go away and saying she was again in the medical hospital,” Rose said in a statement. “She sounded fine, like herself. No shortness of breath, no sign of serious illness. She was optimistic that she was going to be fine. She was on a ventilator less than 48 hours later.”

Thompson was originally from Philadelphia and lived in California before making her way to Baltimore and the District. She loved art, making cards, pictures and hats.

Penelope Donkar, a staff attorney at the Public Defender Service, said in a statement that Thompson was “whip smart and could tell when people were treating her as just a mental illness.” She became Thompson’s lawyer in 2018 despite her client’s reputation for being “difficult,” she said, after Thompson dismissed one of many attorneys and requested her. Though Donkar was on leave at the time, Thompson said it was no problem — she would wait.

“Anyone who took the time to know Carla and see beyond some vestiges of mental illness saw that she was a very compassionate person who genuinely cared about others,” Donkar said. “I adored her, and my heart hurts that I was not able to say goodbye and tell her how lucky I feel to have known her and represented her.”