After restoration from Beverly and Leon Johnson, it was purchased by Anne Arundel County in 2017 and will be managed by London Town, a Colonial town and garden about 10 minutes away.
The college will be doing a month-long excavation and in the fall will be studying the findings in hopes of doing a larger investigation in the future.
Rod Cofield, executive director of London Town, is excited about the investigation.
“It’s only four weeks so we aren’t going to find a large amount, there is much more that has to be done after the fact,” Cofield said. “The goal is to narrow down locations where we will do more extensive archaeology in the future.”
Cofield said this investigation is a good starter project for the college since there isn’t a tight deadline.
“They can take their time, learn about archaeology and work with some experienced archaeologists to get a better understanding of how it works,” Cofield added.
London Town will be paying the students and archaeologists for the project, around $12,000 to $15,000.
Brick, ceramic and tobacco pipes have been found on the property, according to Cofield. He would like to find where the enslaved laborers were housed.
The previous owners did a lot of renovations to the land, which makes the archaeologists’ jobs harder to dig up older soil and materials.
Steve Lenik, the lead archaeologist and professor at St. Mary’s, said the first couple of days it took a while to get on the track of what was untouched by renovations.
Lenik is working to get a better understanding of the history of the estate. “You have what you see above ground today, but what was it like in the 19th century?” he asked.
“The artifacts here are about bricks and ceramic and nails, there are some exciting finds like personal items,” Lenik said. “The things we are finding give us a better sense of the community that was living here. We are finding the everyday things they used.”
So far they have dug 26 pits to get a survey of the land and to get at the layers of the soil.
“It is trying to get the spatial logic or the understanding of what the people in past had for the property. Why did they set up the house this way? Where would they have put the enslaved people? And where was the kitchen?” Lenik said. “We are trying to get back to that mind-set.”
Angela Bailey is helping Lenik with the investigation and got into archaeology while majoring in anthropology at St. Mary’s College. She is a graduate student at the University of Maryland.
Bailey was excited to be a part of this project and has been doing archaeology for more than four years.
“We rely on the soil stratigraphy, as time goes on and layers of the earth build up and when we dig a hole we can see the layers but when you fill it back in, it messes it all up, and the Johnson family did a lot of that,” Bailey said.
“The layers were so different in parts of the yard and normally it is more consistent.”
Places around the estate seemed to be undisturbed and should allow the archaeologist to dig in larger areas, Bailey said.
Bailey is hoping to find post poles, which are areas that may have had a structure in them.
“We could find ceramic plates, which break easy but don’t break down in the ground. They would just throw them out the window,” Bailey said. “We have been finding items around the 18th and 19th century and modern.”
