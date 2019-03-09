An 87-year-old Leonardtown woman who was injured March 3 during a police pursuit of a wanted man died Saturday, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s department said.

Carol Jean Anderson had been injured in a collision with car driven by Machiavelli Tyzhae Savoy, 20, of Lexington Park. He was being chased by St. Mary's County Sheriff’s deputies and Maryland State Police, St. Mary’s spokeswoman Julie Yingling said in an email.

Savoy was wanted for numerous firearms violations. He had been spotted at 12:44 p.m. driving a car in Lexington Park, but sped away when officers tried to arrest him, according to a sheriff’s statement.

Savoy, in a GMC Jimmy, lost control of his sport utility vehicle on a curve and crossed into the opposite lane, where he was struck by Anderson’s 2016 Volkswagen Beetle. Both drivers were critically injured and taken to area hospitals.

The sheriff’s statement said Savoy had a loaded handgun at the time. Further charges against him are pending, the statement said.