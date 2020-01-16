— Clarence Williams

VIRGINIA

Study on sea-level rise presented to Va. Beach

Virginia Beach will have to consider multibillion-dollar infrastructure projects and other efforts to face the threat of sea-level rise, according to a study.

The $3.8 million study also points to restricting new development in some areas and purchasing properties in danger of flooding, the Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported on Thursday.

Dewberry, an engineering consulting firm, presented the report to the City Council on Tuesday. The council and the planning commission still need to approve the report, which will serve as a framework for the city’s overall plan moving forward if finalized.