ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The health of Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch appears to be taking a turn for the worse.

Busch announced last week that he had pneumonia. Alexandra Hughes, Busch’s chief of staff, said in a statement Sunday that Busch’s “breathing had taken a significant turn for the worse.”

She said Busch made the decision to use a ventilator to help his breathing. She added that “his condition has worsened over the past few hours.”

Busch said he developed a case of pneumonia after a follow-up health procedure to his 2017 liver transplant.

In addition to a liver transplant in 2017, the 72-year-old speaker had bypass surgery last year. He’s the longest serving House speaker in the state’s history.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.