Time for math tests will be shortened to 80 minutes from roughly 160 minutes. English exams will be 140 minutes. They were about 280 minutes.
Students will be given a kind of abbreviated version of the state’s standardized tests. They are called MCAPs, for Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program.
State Superintendent Karen B. Salmon said education officials will be able to assess how students have been doing on required standards.
