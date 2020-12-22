A girl who loves to jump rope but owned only a pair of sandals needed new shoes.

A 6-year-old whose mother fled domestic violence needed more challenging books.

A printer. A folding table. Winter clothes that fit. All of those were things that teachers, counselors and social workers told Alice’s Kids were needed by children in the Washington region and across the country.

When viewed on their own, those items don’t differ much from the ones that the organization has helped pay for in the past. Last year’s requests include undergarments for a 6-year-old girl who often came to school without any, dress pants for a student who was expected to recite a poem at a gala and a music stand for a teenage survivor of sex abuse who found playing the viola calming.

But if we pull back the lens from those objects and look at the full scope of pleas, the ones from this year stand out in two significant ways: There are more of them, and the details tell of needs that go far beyond the tangible things being sought.

When I first told you about Alice’s Kids last year, I described the requests it receives as showing “what child poverty looks like on a micro, just-trying-to-get-through-the-day level.” This year, the organization has seen that poverty compounded by the pandemic. It has received a record number of requests, with many containing descriptions of children standing at the center of those dual storms, weathering heart-rending situations.

They tell of lost parents, moves to homeless shelters and school bullying that kept going even when in-person learning didn’t.

“When the youth were on camera for distant learning, they were teased by fellow classmates because they had to wear the same clothing with similar stains,” reads a request made on behalf of a D.C. family. “The teasing eventually caused the youth to not attend virtual classes and ultimately impacted their grades.”

It describes the student’s mother as losing her job because of the coronavirus and experiencing anxiety attacks that have repeatedly landed her in the hospital.

For the children’s needs, it lists only one thing: “clothing.”

Ron Fitzsimmons, the executive director of Alice’s Kids, says the organization spent about $11,000 on children last December. This month, so far, it has spent about $40,000.

“Last year we spent $159,000,” Fitzsimmons wrote in a recent email to supporters. “This year we’ve already spent $257,000. Almost all of the requests we are getting mention how someone has died or lost their job due to COVID.”

I asked if could take a closer look at some of those requests, and soon, I was reading through short narratives of young lives that had been changed in multiple ways by the virus. I am sharing some with you here, because they offer a rare and important glimpse at what children have been experiencing during the pandemic, and because it will ultimately fall to all of us to help them.

Many of the requests don’t tell of just one child. They describe entire families facing devastation and uncertainty:

This family is currently grief-stricken. The father passed away from covid-19 two months ago. The mother has not worked outside the home, so in addition to contending with her grief and that of her daughter, she is trying to secure employment and child care to keep the family together financially. The daughter is sweet, social, and well-behaved. She is very distraught about the loss of her father . . . At school, she is an English language learner who is receiving extra help to support her reaching grade level in math and reading.

Father and three children have been in shelter for a month. The family has been through a lot. Lost family members in the pandemic and struggling emotionally, trying to cope with the loss. They had summer clothes donated, but it is getting cooler and the kids need warmer clothes, as well as jackets and shoes. All three children are so well-behaved and respectful. One of the girls just had her 10th birthday and was excited with the little things staff at the shelter was able to gift to her. Kids adore their dad, who tries very hard for them.

Both parents had covid for three weeks in November. They sent the three children to a family friends’ home while quarantining in hopes the children would not catch covid . . . The youngest child caught covid and has been sick — and has been in the ICU for the past two weeks with pneumonia … The oldest girl enjoys listening to music. She has significant challenges with mobility and can only walk a short distance before tiring . . . The boy is a fourth-grader who is very bright and enjoys building type toys and STEM activities. He wishes he could see classmates . . . [The youngest child] has only attended one day of school all year because of the trials of online school, repeated seizures, and now covid/pneumonia.

All three of those requests for help were made on behalf of families in the Washington region.

Another from Pennsylvania tells of a girl who lost her brother suddenly. It describes her as loving animals and things that sparkle. It also notes that during remote learning, she has gained a significant amount of weight and “comes on the screen wearing pants that neither zip nor button.”

Another in Tennessee describes a teacher noticing through her screen three children sitting on the floor and a mom who seemed “on the verge of having a breakdown.” The single mom of four, it says, lost her job because of the pandemic and has been staying house to house with friends, unable to work while her children do remote schooling. The request was for a table, chairs and headphones.

Alice’s Kids has spent nearly $9,000 to buy headphones for children this year, Fitzsimmons says. He and his sister, Laura Fitzsimmons Peters, set up the nonprofit in a way that honors those rare moments in their childhood when their mother, Alice, could afford to buy them something new. The organization relies on referrals from professionals who work with students. It then sends electronic gift cards to adults in those children’s lives, so that those grown-ups get to provide what’s needed and the kids never have to know they received charity.

Fitzsimmons says that model of giving has left the organization “well-positioned” during the pandemic, because it doesn’t require physically interacting with anyone.

From his computer, he has been able to approve requests for: a girl who is “loquacious and kind” and told her mother “not to worry” about Christmas gifts this year. A boy who “wishes that he could be able to have a job already to help his mom” because the pandemic has left her without work. And four siblings who lost their father to covid-19.

“The children are struggling and they are growing fast,” reads that request. “As the cold weather is approaching, mom is having a difficult time buying the clothes that they need.”

Another request tells of three siblings who lost their mother to the virus shortly after Thanksgiving and could have lost their father, too.

“Their Dad was admitted with the same, and was released today,” it reads. “He was laid off back in March, when the pandemic started. To say the least, their world has been turned upside down.”

For the children’s needs, no specific items are mentioned.

A single sentence simply notes that the family won’t be getting anything for Christmas “as this will be an unimaginable time for them.”