A flock of geese flies past an American flag at half-staff over the White House, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Plans for the pageantry of a state funeral were set in motion Saturday as the capital city and the nation prepared in coming days to honor the late President George H.W. Bush with events in Texas and Washington.

Since 1969, a joint task force of nearly 4,000 military and civilian personnel in the capital region has coordinated the apparatus involved in several days of carefully observed tradition, protocols and ceremony for the public memorial to an American head of state.

“We, the men and women of the Department of Defense, are honored and proud to support the Bush family and will do so with the utmost respect,” Maj. Gen. Michael L. Howard of the Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region said in a statement.

“This state funeral is a culmination of years of planning and rehearsal to ensure the support the military renders President Bush is nothing less than a first-class tribute.”

The last state funeral occurred 11 years ago, when Gerald R. Ford, the 38th president, laid in state at the U.S. Capitol in 2007.

A spokesman for the Bush family, Jim McGrath, said on Twitter that funeral information would be posted on a website established to pay tribute to the 41st president, www.georgehwbush.com. Bush died late Friday.

By tradition, presidential families are able to personalize the event in many ways, choosing the sequence and location of observances, which can include a full military parade along Constitution Avenue and other details such as a horse-drawn caisson to transport a late president’s casket from Washington National Cathedral to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.