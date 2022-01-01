A medical trial has estimated that Paxlovid is 88% effective at warding off hospitalization or death. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized it last month for emergency use in adults with mild to moderate Covid-19 infections.
Molnupiravir also got FDA approval. The FDA said in a news release that a medical trial of about 1,400 people found that it reduced the likelihood of hospitalization or death by about 30%.
Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said the authorizations is “a major step forward.”
The medications, she said, provide “a new tool to combat COVID-19 at a crucial time in the pandemic as new variants emerge, and promises to make antiviral treatment more accessible to patients who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.”