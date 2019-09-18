RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia state health officials are investigating reports that an over-the-counter male enhancement pill sold at convenience stores and gas stations is sending men to the hospital with very low blood sugar levels.

The Virginia Department of Health said Tuesday it has confirmed seven cases of men suffering from severe hypoglycemia after taking a male sexual enhancement pill sold under the name “V8.”

The department said four cases remain under investigation.

Symptoms of severe hypoglycemia can include sweating, irritability, anxiety and shakiness. Those suffering from the illness should seek immediate medical attention.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has advised consumers not to purchase or use V8.

