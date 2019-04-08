FILE - In a Jan. 3, 2019 file photo, Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch, a Democrat, stands in the House of Delegates in Annapolis. Busch died Sunday, April 7, 2019 surrounded by loved ones, according to Alexandra Hughes, the speaker’s chief of staff. He was 72. (Brian Witte, File/Associated Press)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One day after longtime Maryland House Speaker Michael Busch died, the state Senate voted to override a veto of a bill he championed to permanently protect five oyster sanctuaries under Maryland law.

They did it on the last day of the state’s legislative session, as lawmakers grieved Busch’s death. The House had voted to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto last week.

Remembered as a champion of the Chesapeake Bay, Busch died Sunday at 72.

The General Assembly also approved a measure to overhaul the University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors and institute reforms, after about one-third of UMMS board members received compensation through the medical system’s arrangements with their businesses. Lawmakers also passed a bill to increase the state’s Renewable Energy Portfolio Standard from 25% by 2020 to 50% by 2030.

Before Monday’s vote, senators recalled the longest-serving House speaker in Maryland history as a mentor and coach to many lawmakers. Delegates cried and hugged in the somber House chamber as lawmakers gathered for a prayer.

“Yesterday, we lost a great man,” said Del. David Fraser-Hidalgo, who led the chamber in prayer. “Yesterday, we lost our speaker, Michael Busch, and I would ask that everyone — and I know they will, and I know they have — continue to support each other, to support the speaker’s family, through our prayers, through our wishes and through our deeds.”

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, the longest-serving Senate president in Maryland’s history who is battling prostate cancer, choked up as he spoke about the loss of his counterpart for more than 16 years in leading the General Assembly.

“It’s going to be a difficult day, so we need to proceed as best we can in his honor,” Miller said.

Lawmakers have scheduled a joint session at 11:30 p.m. Monday to honor Busch, just before the legislature adjourns at midnight.

The oyster measure would prohibit catching oysters in five sanctuaries: Harris Creek, the Little Choptank River, the Tred Avon River, the St. Mary’s River and the Manokin River. Supporters say the sanctuaries are critical to the recovery of the state’s oyster population, which is the foundation of the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem. Opponents say it will harm watermen.

Meanwhile, the House Democratic Caucus met with Attorney General Brian Frosh to discuss how to choose a new speaker.

“You can take a few months. You can do it right away. You can wait until the next session begins,” Frosh said in an interview. “I think they’re trying to sort it out now.”

While the speakership is vacant, House Speaker Pro Tem Adrienne Jones assumes responsibilities. She’s been leading the chamber since the speaker’s absence began last month, when he had a follow-up procedure to a 2017 liver transplant.

In 1973, the House went a month without a speaker, after Thomas Hunter Lowe was appointed to the state’s intermediate appellate court.

Del. Eric Luedtke, who chairs the House Democratic Caucus, told reporters “we’re still trying to figure out the details,” of choosing a new speaker.

“I think today we’re going to be focused on honoring the speaker and on getting our work done this session,” Luedtke said.

Miller told reporters “I’m sure as we’re standing here right now there are people in the House counting votes, trying to move forward” on who the next speaker will be.

“It’s a tough business,” Miller said. “People are going to be moving forward, and I would imagine that, it’s up to the House leadership, but they’re going to have to make a decision in terms of when to move forward.”

Many high-profile bills already have passed, but some work remains before adjournment.

Lawmakers also were working on a measure to create a state board to evaluate high-cost drugs. It has been significantly scaled back since it was first proposed. A House version would enable the board to set limits on costs of expensive prescription drugs for state and local governments in 2021. A Senate measure calls for studying the problem of prescription drug costs.

Lawmakers already have approved more than $1 billion in additional education funding over the next three years to begin implementing a state commission’s recommendations to raise teacher pay and help low-income and special education students. It’s been described as a down payment on a 10-year plan to enhance education.

