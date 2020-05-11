City spokeswoman Folakemi Osoba told the newspaper that Petersburg plans to have an update this week on how it will respond to the state’s order.
On Wednesday, Osoba said that the city would contact the 46 homes that lack water and work with residents on a case-by-case basis to determine a payment plan.
The city is owed about $3.25 million in back fees for water service. Collections have been a consistent challenge for the city.
