ARLINGTON, Va. — A state panel has unanimously approved a request from a northern Virginia county to rename a highway that currently honors Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board voted unanimously Wednesday to change the name of U.S. Route 1 in Arlington County from Jefferson Davis Highway to Richmond Highway.

Arlington County requested the change last month, and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam supported the change. The road is already called Richmond Highway in Fairfax County and Alexandria.

The county estimates it will have to spend $17,000 to pay for new street signs. County officials say the changes will be implemented by Oct. 1.

The board meeting Wednesday took place at a hotel located on Jefferson Davis Highway.

