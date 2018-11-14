BOWLING GREEN, Va. — The Virginia Division of Risk Management has settled a lawsuit with a woman authorities mistakenly arrested last year on warrants that listed the wrong name.

The Free Lance-Star reports a judge signed an order last month to dismiss the February lawsuit that was confidentially settled. Brittany Dawn Jenkins had sued authorities in Spotsylvania and Caroline counties, alleging the arresting deputy and others involved showed a “reckless disregard for the truth.”

Jenkins was pulled over last year for what authorities say was a rejected inspection sticker and was subsequently taken into custody when the deputy discovered her two outstanding warrants. However, the warrants were actually for “Brittany Nicole Jenkins” and listed that woman’s personal information but displayed Jenkin’s name.

Further details surrounding the settlement were not released.

