Authorities say troopers were investigating a crash on Interstate 495 when one of them stopped Markos to keep her from driving into the scene. They say the trooper saw marijuana inside Markos’ vehicle when she asked for directions to get around the crash.
Authorities say 3.5 ounces of marijuana and drug-infused edibles were found in the vehicle.
Markos was transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. It’s unclear if she has an attorney.
