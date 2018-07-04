VERONA, Va. — Virginia State Police say a man who was driving under the influence has been arrested after a crash that killed a pedestrian.

Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a news release Wednesday morning that 41-year-old Wanda K. Kramer of Verona died at the scene late Tuesday night.

The statement says a man driving a Chevrolet Impala in Augusta County struck Kramer around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The driver, who wasn’t injured, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He wasn’t identified.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further details were immediately available.

