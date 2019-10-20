Police say the driver failed to pull over and a pursuit began. They say the driver tried to take an exit off the interstate at a high rate of speed and struck a tree.

The news release says 27-year-old Valeton J. Pratt of Lawrenceville died on impact. Police say he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police say it’s not clear if alcohol played a role in the crash.

