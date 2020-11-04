The boy, whose name was not released, was inside the Volvo and died at the scene. The driver of the car was ejected, police said, adding that he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
Jocelyn Garcia, 25, of Ashland, Virginia, and the driver of the Ford, was charged with reckless driving. She was hospitalized for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Investigators said speed was considered a factor in the crash.
