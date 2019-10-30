Scott Woodruff, a lawyer for the Home School Legal Defense Association, said a few factors are at play.

There has been a relaxation in state regulations as well as an increase in the amount of quality and affordable academic materials that are available.

He added that parents who aren’t strongly motivated by religion have also become more comfortable switching to home schooling. It’s become a more mainstream form of education.

