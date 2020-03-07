The agreement came almost a year after a Pittsylvania County judge threw out Hall’s conviction on a misdemeanor charge of improper boating because game department officers had withheld evidence that suggested a jet ski driver involved in the accident may have been at fault. The driver of the jet ski was never charged.
Hall was driving a boat that collided with the jet ski in July 2016 on Smith Mountain Lake. Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Ayers of Pfafftown, North Carolina, was a passenger on the jet ski and was fatally injured.
Game department director Ryan Brown pledged Friday to carry out several reforms as part of the settlement to improve operations and oversight of its law enforcement division.
