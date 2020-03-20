By Associated Press March 20, 2020 at 4:15 AM EDTRICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia State Police just added 36 new troopers to its ranks.The department said 36 troopers and one new special agent accountant graduated from the state police academy Tuesday.Their commencement ceremony, set for Friday, was canceled because of the coronavirus.The new troopers began their training at the academy last August and are from Virginia, Florida, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.0 CommentsADADCoronavirus UpdatesFollow the latest on the outbreak with our newsletter every weekday. All stories in the newsletter are free to access.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy