BALTIMORE — Maryland education officials are asking Baltimore schools to return funds awarded to a city high school after the revelation that administrators inflated enrollment.

The school system released a report Thursday on a two-year investigation that found four administrators at Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts fabricated courses and approved students for graduation when they had failed. It found that teachers were pressured to change grades and students were scheduled for classes that didn’t exist

Maryland State Department of Education spokeswoman Lora Rakowski called the findings “deeply troubling,” news outlets report Friday. The state is typically reimbursed in cases where ineligible students are identified, she said in a statement. Officials haven’t said how much must be returned.

“Given that wrongdoing has been done, it will need to be rectified,” she said.

Over three years, about 100 students remained on the school’s rolls but didn’t attend the school. The system has corrected some enrollment records, but about 70 instances remain in which “suspicious actions” by staff resulted in the school getting funding for 52 students that “could not be documented or validated,” according to the report.

In a statement, city school officials said they’re working with state education officials to take corrective actions.