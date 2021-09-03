Maryland State Department of Education spokeswoman Lora Rakowski called the findings “deeply troubling,” news outlets report Friday. The state is typically reimbursed in cases where ineligible students are identified, she said in a statement. Officials haven’t said how much must be returned.
“Given that wrongdoing has been done, it will need to be rectified,” she said.
Over three years, about 100 students remained on the school’s rolls but didn’t attend the school. The system has corrected some enrollment records, but about 70 instances remain in which “suspicious actions” by staff resulted in the school getting funding for 52 students that “could not be documented or validated,” according to the report.
In a statement, city school officials said they’re working with state education officials to take corrective actions.