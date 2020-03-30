For weeks, officials in the Washington region have escalated social distancing measures, closing down businesses deemed nonessential, cutting down on public transport, and banning large gatherings.

Storefronts have been boarded up and streets emptied. So what do these new “stay-at-home” orders actually do? And how will they affect the day-to-day lives of residents?

First, it’s important to note that “stay-at-home” and “shelter-in-place” orders are not all the same. The more stringent lockdown orders, happening in Italy or in France, mean residents who leave the house must carry a document explaining why they are doing so. In the greater Washington region and in most parts of the United States, orders do not go so far.

Stay-at-home directives do not significantly expand existing rules on who can or cannot leave the house; they mostly make them enforceable. So while before, a person may have been frowned upon for playing basketball with others or having brunch with friends that are not part of their households, now — in Maryland, at least — they may detained, fined or even given jail time.

As Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Monday: “We are no longer asking or suggesting Marylanders to stay home. We are directing them.”

Here are answers to some frequently asked questions:

Can I walk my dog or go out for a run?

Maryland’s order, which can be read in full here, states that residents must stay home except “to conduct or participate in Essential Activities,” which includes going to the grocery store, to the pharmacy and to other essential businesses that are open.

Residents are also allowed to travel to take care of a family member or pet, as well as stroll, bike, hike and run, though state officials urge people to do so alone or with people they live with, and for a short period of time.

(Various experts actually recommend that people under self-quaratnine build exercise into their routines to keep physically and mentally healthy.)

Similarly, in Virginia, people will be allowed to leave home for food, medicine, or medical care. Outdoor activity is allowed — to an extent.

Starting April 1, people will not be able to reserve space at Virginia campgrounds to stay overnight. All public beaches will be closed except for exercise and fishing. People can leave their homes for exercise, but “must at all times maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person.”

Residents can still play golf, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said, but cannot dwell at a clubhouse.

In both Virginia and Maryland, some people will still be allowed to travel for work. This includes those who work for federal, state or local governments, news organizations and nonprofits serving vulnerable populations such as the homeless.

In other words, people can leave their homes as long as it is essential for their survival or helpful to curb the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.

A big group excursion to see pretty flowers in bloom won’t make the cut.

Can I travel between the jurisdictions?

Hogan said during his new conference that residents should not travel out of the state unless absolutely necessary.

His spokesman Mike Ricci later clarified that residents can travel within the national capital region under the provisions laid out in the order.

In other words, residents can travel to D.C. to receive or perform the “essential activities” listed above, including taking care of a family member or pet.

In Virginia, Northam has said that interstate travel will not be closed.

“Roads and highways will remain open to move essential personnel and critical supplies,” he said.

How long will it last?

Both the Maryland and Virginia orders take effect Monday. The Virginia order did not specify a time; Maryland’s order said 8 p.m.

In Maryland, it’s not immediately clear when it will end. The order does not set a date, and instead writes that it will remain effective until after the state of emergency is rescinded or until another order is introduced to supersede existing regulations.

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said the order will remain in force until June 10, which is slightly more than 10 weeks away.

What will happens if I violate the order?

In Maryland, state and local police have been instructed to enforce the order, Hogan said. Someone found to have violated the order would be considered guilty of a misdemeanor and subject to up to one year in prison, a fine of $5,000 or both.