After a week of summer sultriness, Saturday in Washington demonstrated nature’s benevolence, with a day made to enjoy. (Heather Goss)

For steamy hours on end last week, Washington’s temperature could not be coaxed below 80 degrees. But on Saturday, things turned around, and the mercury could hardly climb above 80.

In brilliant sunshine, the day’s high at Reagan National Airport finally topped out at 82, unusually low for a day in early July and seven degrees below normal.

Washingtonians knew how rare it was. Six years ago on July 7, the high was 105. Visitors, perhaps unaware of their good fortune, were alerted by the National Weather Service.

“If you are vacationing in the Nation’s Capital,” the Weather Service tweeted Saturday, “this evening and overnight can’t be any better for July! Clear, cool, less humid and absolutely pleasant!”

By contrast, last week included 111 consecutive hours, and three full days, above 80 degrees. On Friday, the mercury finally fell below 80, but only at the 11th hour. According to the Weather Service, Friday’s low of 79 was recorded at 11:59 p.m.