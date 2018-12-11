A total of 30 cases of adenovirus have been confirmed at the University of Maryland, and university officials announced plans to intensify its dormitory cleaning program to help prevent additional infections.

An announcement made last week by the university’s department of resident life gave the updated adenovirus infection numbers.

Of the 30 confirmed cases, eight of the students have been hospitalized. It said four cases have been confirmed of adenovirus 7, a particularly virulent strain of the virus.

One Maryland student has died of what were reported to be adenovirus-related causes.

In announcing the disinfecting program, the resident life department said it would go beyond normal winter-break practices, and extend inside rooms to surfaces that are frequently touched inside rooms.

Such surfaces include doorknobs, furniture tops, light switches, faucets and bedframes, the department said.

The program is to be conducted from January 7 to January 18, the department said.

According to the announcement, the aim is to support UMd’s broader effort to prevent the spread of a variety of viruses, “including adenovirus.”

The university’s health center said adenoviruses can cause typical cold and flu symptoms. But the center emphasized that it is particularly important that these symptoms not be ignored by those with lowered immune systems. Such persons should see a physician within 48 hours of developing symptoms, the health center said.