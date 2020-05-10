Exploring vintage hi-fi is just the latest symptom of my never-ending quest to live in the past. With the world the way it is now, I don’t want to curl up in a ball; I want to be reborn as a 12-year-old Johnny Kelly: no mortgage, no bad cholesterol, no ebbing 401(k), just a deep envy of his father’s Kenwood receiver.

This started last year when I bought a fancy new turntable to replace my cheap and tattered old one. Vinyl is back and modern turntables are one thing you can get in finishes other than wood grain. They come in all sorts of eye-popping shades now. They look like lipsticks: shiny and glossy. I got a red one, because that’s the color I wanted.

But then I had to think about all the machinery that takes the signal from the record player’s fragile needle and makes it audible: the preamp, the amp, the post-amp, the capacitors and the incapacitors, the woofers and the tweeters. Buying one new piece of stereo gear invites an entire cascade of decisions. If I buy new speakers, do I need the speaker wire made from unicorn hair and diamonds, or is the gold-and-abalone speaker wire good enough?

That’s how I found myself asking questions on specialist websites while trying not to sound like a doofus whose main criterion when choosing a turntable had been its color. Rather than get a new receiver, I asked, should I get a vintage one, one like my dad had?

It would be easier to hammer out peace in the Middle East than to find two audiophiles who agree on anything. The responses ranged from “If you’re not going to spend at least $10,000 on the tone arm, don’t bother” to “I made the stereo in my man cave out of a blender and a Close N’Play.”

Even so, I enjoyed dipping into this world, for it transported me back to 1974. On these message boards and websites — and on eBay and on Craigslist — all those brands I used to know came flooding back: Kenwood, Marantz, Technics, Sherwood, Fisher, Realistic …

Here were machines that didn’t have touch-sensitive screens, but toggle switches heavy enough to produce their own momentum when you flicked them from “Off” to “On” or from “Stereo” to “Mono.” Here were knurled knobs, two words I just liked saying: knurled knobs, knurled knobs, knurled knobs … Here were VU — or volume unit — meters, those fluttering needles that showed signal strength.

And here was that warm glow: tuning bands lit like a torch of freedom held aloft by a deep-voiced, late-night FM DJ.

It was that glow that I remembered most. It seemed everywhere in my youth, emanating not just from my father’s Kenwood stereo receiver, but from his Kodak slide projector and the display of his Texas Instruments calculator.

But then I thought: Am I an idiot to consider buying a 50-year-old piece of delicate equipment that will be shipped to me by a stranger at a cost comparable to a brand-new, state-of-the-art, warranted receiver?

In the end, it was My Lovely Wife who tipped the balance. She was fine with the dancing needles and the warm glow — and with the nostalgia of her melancholy husband — but the wood grain was a dealbreaker. She wasn’t going to let our living room be graced by a tacky box that looked like it was covered in adhesive shelf paper.

And so I bought a new matte black Yamaha receiver. Its knobs aren’t knurled. It has no glow. It has no soul. But not only does it have a preamp for playing records, it has Bluetooth, which means I can magically throw music at it from my iPhone.

Somehow, that just isn’t the same.

