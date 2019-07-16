Sterling Tucker, one of the principal figures in the founding generation of the present-day District government, died Sunday, it was learned Tuesday night.

He was chosen by voters in 1974 to become the first elected chairman of the District’s council under home rule and was regarded as one of the shapers of the city’s independent government.

A grandson, Jason Jeffery, said he died at his home in the District at the age of 95. He had multiple ailments and medical conditions, his grandson said.

He was named in 1969 to what was then the city’s appointed council. As chairman under home rule, he served one term before making an unsuccessful mayoral bid.

Active in the movement for civil rights, he was a former president of the Washington Urban League. He remained active in civic affairs after his political career ended.

In announcing the death in a Twitter message Tuesday night, the D.C. Council called Mr. Tucker “a truly epic & exceptional figure in D.C. history.”

Mr. Tucker was born in Akron, Ohio, and was educated at the University of Akron.

