Whether you hate the poems or find yourself seeking them, their delivery has made them a part of our communal scenery. By his count, Downs has posted about 3,000 stickers. While there is no telling how many people have passed by them, there is no doubt that many of us have seen the same ones. We’ve sat in the same Metro train and let our eyes slip over the same words. Personally, I’m drawn to street art. I like the communal aspect of it. But I’m also someone who still listens to the radio because I like knowing someone is hearing the same song as me at the same moment.