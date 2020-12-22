While it does not provide direct aid for states and localities, despite months of pleading by governors and municipal officials, it will extend unemployment benefits, provide hundreds of millions in rental relief, and fund major infrastructure and restoration projects.

Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), one of the main architects of the legislation, said he only wished Congress would have gotten it done sooner, echoing the complaints of millions of Americans.

“We wouldn’t have as many people in poverty or on the verge of going into poverty” if Congress passed this package in October, he said. “It’s a pretty damning indictment that we’re doing this on Dec. 22.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said he was “deeply disappointed” the package did not contain direct aid for states and localities. “But with so many people hurting right now, any kind of relief — even if it is only short-term — is certainly better than nothing,” Hogan said in a statement.

Virginia is estimated to receive more than $560 million in rental assistance, with large jurisdictions such as Fairfax County, Virginia Beach and Richmond expected to get between $7 million and $35 million apiece, according to Sens. Warner and Tim Kaine’s offices.

Maryland is expecting to receive more than $400 million in rental relief for struggling tenants, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) said, while the District is expected to be allocated roughly $200 million.

“It wouldn’t have been enough just to do an extension of an eviction moratorium,” Kaine (D) said.

Of more than $300 billion in business relief, including extending the Paycheck Protection Program, $12 billion is intended to aid minority-owned businesses and under-resourced financial institutions through a new program spearheaded by Warner.

Minority-owned businesses in areas including Prince George’s County, Baltimore City, Hampton Roads and Richmond have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, which has seen minority businesses nationwide closing at disproportionate rates, Warner and Sens. Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, both Maryland Democrats, said in interviews Tuesday.

Part of the problem is that small businesses in Black or Hispanic neighborhoods historically have had less access to large banking institutions — which also created disparities in how PPP loans were distributed in the spring, Cardin said.

Through Warner’s Jobs and Neighborhood Investment Act, the U.S. Treasury will infuse Community Development Financial Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions nationwide with $9 billion to assist more minority-owned businesses. The relief package also sets aside nearly $2 billion for direct grants to small businesses “in distressed areas,” Cardin said.

“We have done what we could to protect the allocations to the underserved communities; at the same time we beefed up the capacity of those lenders more likely to be actively engaged in the underbanked community,” Cardin said.

Warner said broadband expansion was a major priority in the relief package because of the new focus on virtual schooling, remote work and online events during the pandemic.

The legislation allocates $7 billion for broadband expansion, nearly half of which is dedicated to rebates to make access more affordable to low-income families. Roughly $1.3 billion is dedicated to expanding broadband infrastructure in rural and tribal communities —$300 million of which models legislation by Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Va.) — while another $250 million goes toward expanding telehealth.

But Warner said he is disappointed with how the funds will be distributed, saying the money would have been “much more effective going to the states rather than chopped into all these different programs.” Both he and Kaine preferred a previous proposal plan that would have distributed $6.5 billion directly to states, which he said are “more creative than the feds” in broadband deployment projects and have more accurate information about on-the-ground conditions.

“Unfortunately a lot of that got transferred into affordability programs, which are great, into telehealth, which is great — but there’s not very much that will go toward actual broadband access. And I think that’s a mistake,” Warner said.

Among other infrastructure projects, the spending bill authorizes the National Park Service to convey land to D.C. and Arlington for the new Long Bridge, part of a high-speed rail project that has been snarled in landownership issues.

The package also includes record money for Chesapeake Bay restoration, while funding projects to restore Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park, parks in and around the Mall, George Washington Parkway and Colonial National Historic Park, among others.

The spending package provides no new funding to replace the obsolete FBI headquarters, but asks the General Services Administration to develop a plan for that project, which was shelved by the Trump administration.

Cardin said he hopes President-elect Joe Biden will support plans to build the new headquarters in Prince George’s County.

Among its highlights for local observers, the 5,593-page bill considers the District as a state, leveling the playing field after Congress treated the nation’s capital as a territory in the Cares Act passed early in the pandemic. That decision deprived the District of hundreds of millions in relief funds.

D.C. leaders unsuccessfully sought $755 million in retroactive funding to make up for the relief it missed out on last time — a defeat that Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), the District’s nonvoting delegate in Congress, said was unfortunate but not unexpected.

“The notion they would reach back and give money owed us was not likely,” she said. “We will not let that $755 million rest until we get it.”

The city received a fraction of the funds it sought — $38 million instead of $118 million — to replenish its Emergency Security and Planning Fund, which pays for security efforts during federally oriented marches and demonstrations.

Norton said she was pleased with other aspects of the bill, such as roughly $7 million for the construction of a new Howard University hospital and funding for the D.C. Tuition Assistance Grant Program. One other potential victory for D.C. includes a provision secured by Warner that would ask the federal government to consider “cross-jurisdictional” health-care workers when distributing vaccines.