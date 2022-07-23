Stock trader released from prison after tunnel fire sentence

BETHESDA, Md. — A wealthy stock trader has been released from prison early after he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a man he’d hired to dig tunnels under his home.
His release was not unexpected; he had already been incarcerated for about three years and was already eligible for parole when the judge imposed his 5-year sentence in March.
Beckwitt, who had a paranoid fear about a North Korean nuclear attack, hired Khafra to dig tunnels that would connect his home to a bunker. Firefighters found Khafra’s body in the basement of Beckwitt’s home.
Prosecutors said the extreme hoarding conditions in the home prevented him from escaping.