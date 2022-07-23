Stock trader released from prison after tunnel fire sentence

BETHESDA, Md. — A wealthy stock trader has been released from prison early after he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a man he’d hired to dig tunnels under his home.

The Bethesda resident was initially convicted of murder in the September 2017 death of 21-year-old Askia Khafra. But an appeals court tossed out the murder conviction and he was resentenced in March to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.