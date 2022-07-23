The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Stock trader released from prison after tunnel fire sentence

By
July 23, 2022 at 4:59 p.m. EDT
BETHESDA, Md. — A wealthy stock trader has been released from prison early after he was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of a man he’d hired to dig tunnels under his home.

Newsoutlets report that Daniel Beckwitt was released from prison Friday.

The Bethesda resident was initially convicted of murder in the September 2017 death of 21-year-old Askia Khafra. But an appeals court tossed out the murder conviction and he was resentenced in March to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

His release was not unexpected; he had already been incarcerated for about three years and was already eligible for parole when the judge imposed his 5-year sentence in March.

Beckwitt, who had a paranoid fear about a North Korean nuclear attack, hired Khafra to dig tunnels that would connect his home to a bunker. Firefighters found Khafra’s body in the basement of Beckwitt’s home.

Prosecutors said the extreme hoarding conditions in the home prevented him from escaping.

