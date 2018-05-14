Pedestrians cross K Street NW in Washington as severe thunderstorms moved through the area Monday. (Robert Miller/The Washington Post)

A ferocious storm, a menacing atmospheric concoction of fierce winds, heavy rain and stabs of lightning, swept across the Washington region late Monday afternoon, flooding roads, knocking down trees, and cutting off power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

At least one person was injured, in a house fire that was caused by a lightning strike in Frederick County, Md., authorities said.

At Dulles International Airport, warnings caused hundreds of people to cram themselves into a tunnel out of concern that high winds could smash the terminal’s glass walls. Winds broke a window in an apartment in the Dunn Loring area of Fairfax County, but no injury was reported.

Trees toppled. They fell onto roads, blocking traffic, and onto at least two cars, both in Northern Virginia. Waters rose and disabled automobiles.

In Northeast Washington, Walter Deleon said “a tree fell onto an ambulance” that had brought emergency personnel to tend to a neighbor. No injuries were reported.

From the safety of their homes, many Washington-area residents marveled at the atmospheric drama of the onrushing clouds that turned skies suddenly dark, but in places gave the skies a weirdly greenish tinge.

“Rarely have I seen a sky look blue-green,” read a social-media posting.

“A merry apocalypse to YOU,” read someone else’s posting, accompanied by a photo of black clouds that were eerily bound by a strip of far-off brightness in the skies over the Glover Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington.

At least one fire, in Montgomery County, was blamed on a lightning strike on a house.

At Dulles, 1.68 inches of rain fell between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. At Reagan National Airport, the figure was 1.37 inches.

Its pelting intensity curbed visibility and soaked those area residents who somehow missed the forecasts and predictions that had circulated through the day.

One man posted a selfie that showed him wearing a shirt covered with dark blotches left by raindrops. “I beat the storm,” he wrote. “Mostly.”

Gina Eosco sent a text message to her aunt, who lives in the Dunn Loring area, telling her to avoid windows. Her aunt, she said, got it in time to avoid injury when her window blew in.

One of the many who traveled the area’s inundated roads was a reporter in President Trump’s motorcade, which returned to the White House from Bethesda.

“Skies were scarily dark, and wind gusts knocked our top heavy van around a bit,” reporter Steven Portnoy wrote.

After the rain set in, he said, the vehicles “pushed through heavy standing water” on the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

For a time at least, water seemed to be everywhere.

In North Arlington, according to a report made to the National Weather Service, an area flooded near 22nd and Harrison streets.

Water rose above the curb and trash cans went floating down the street like boats in a current.

Inevitably, trees toppled, such as the one that blocked southbound lanes of Route 15 near Route 29 in the Gainesville area of Prince William County. And the one that pierced an automobile windshield on Route 7 in the Vienna area of Fairfax County.

For many, the flashes of lightning served as spectacle.

But they also caused fires. In addition to the one in the Urbana area of Frederick County, a fire in the 7200 block of Holly Avenue, in the Takoma Park area was caused by a lightning strike, the Montgomery County fire and rescue service said.

The wind and rain that lashed so much of the region came from a front that stretched well to the north and south of Washington, as it rolled implacably southeast.

In Northern Virginia, almost 50,000 homes and businesses lost power, at least for a time, in areas served by Dominion Energy and the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative .

But other parts of Virginia also felt the effects of the day’s storminess. Dominion reported 50,000 additional outages in what it said was the metropolitan Richmond and tri-cities area.

This story has been updated