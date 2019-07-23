FINKSBURG, Md. — Evening storms in Maryland knocked a tree down, killing an 89-year-old man in his driveway.

News outlets report the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to an emergency call Monday night and found a tree fell on the man and trapped him underneath.

Officials said the tree was moved and responders attempted life-saving measures, but the unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation revealed the man was standing in the driveway when high winds from a thunderstorm knocked the tree down onto him.

The Carroll County Times says Monday night’s storms triggered the National Weather Service to issue tornado warnings during the day and severe thunderstorm and flood watches through the night.

