As is often said to happen, Friday’s storms appeared to clear the air enough in the Washington region to permit people to take to the outdoors, to ramble and amble, and for a visitor to a marshy site in Northeast Washington to get stuck in the mud.

It also was credited with a role in the rapid accomplishment of an outdoor construction project at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. That project, which employed a tall crane for some heavy lifting, had been expected to close for the entire weekend key segments of two important travel and recreation routes.

But the work went faster than expected. A Kennedy Center spokeswoman duly credited “a very early start” and “excellent site coordination.” She also cited “a fortunate change in the weather.”

The Rock Creek Trail is a paved pathway beloved of joggers, strollers and bicyclists that runs parallel to the Potomac River and the Rock Creek Parkway in the vicinity of the Kennedy Center. Both were to be shut all weekend, apparently prompted by use of the crane.

But the trail “was reopened” Saturday afternoon about 3:30 p.m., the spokeswoman said, “as soon as the cranes were no longer hoisting materials.”

The spokeswoman said she expected reopening of the parkway Saturday night.

The shutdown of segments of the trail and the parkway were planned to permit preparation of the area for a pedestrian bridge over the parkway. The bridge is a key element in a major Kennedy Center expansion project.

On the other side of the city, in the wetland that lines part of the torpid Anacostia River, where footing is not always the firmest, D.C. firefighters were sent to Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Gardens for what a fire department spokesman called an “unusual rescue.”

On Saturday morning, about 10 a.m., the fire department said on Twitter that it learned someone was “in a marshy area “ and needed help “getting to solid ground.”

It was not clear how much Friday’s rainstorms contributed to Saturday’s marshiness. But among the skills apparently possessed by the fire department is returning people’s feet on terra firma.

By Twitter, the department said the park visitor needed no medical aid and “has been walked” back to solid ground.

