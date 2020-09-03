There were no weather-relate injuries reported in Anne Arundale by 7 p.m., said Michael Mayo, a spokesman with the county’s fire department, adding that his department had fielded 50 storm-related calls Thursday evening.
A National Weather Service spotter detected damage to homes and downed trees and power poles where the tornado reportedly hit.
The storm, spurred by an encounter between an approaching cold front and humid air, tore down trees and left some households in the dark throughout greater Washington.
As of 7 p.m., Pepco and Baltimore Gas and Electric Company together reported more than 300 outages in the region, affecting more than 20,000 customers, with areas just south of Annapolis particularly hard-hit.
About 2,500 customers in Northern Virginia were without power as of 7:30 p.m., according to Dominion Energy.
In Montgomery County, emergency response personnel were flooded with calls about collisions, lightning strikes and stuck elevators, fielding more than 50 incoming calls between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County’s Fire and Rescue Service, wrote on Twitter.
Flood warnings are in effect for parts of Northern Virginia and Southeast Washington until 1:15 a.m. Friday.