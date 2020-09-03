Fast-moving storms brought flooding, power outages and a tornado to part of the greater Washington region Thursday evening.

The heavy rain and brisk winds drenched the District in the late afternoon before moving rapidly east toward Annapolis with downpours and pockets of damaging wind.

By 6 p.m., radar showed a tornado blowing through a mostly rural area in east central Anne Arundel County, moving east at 35 miles per hour. It left the region just 10 minutes later, sparing Annapolis.

There were no weather-relate injuries reported in Anne Arundale by 7 p.m., said Michael Mayo, a spokesman with the county’s fire department, adding that his department had fielded 50 storm-related calls Thursday evening.

A National Weather Service spotter detected damage to homes and downed trees and power poles where the tornado reportedly hit.

The storm, spurred by an encounter between an approaching cold front and humid air, tore down trees and left some households in the dark throughout greater Washington.

As of 7 p.m., Pepco and Baltimore Gas and Electric Company together reported more than 300 outages in the region, affecting more than 20,000 customers, with areas just south of Annapolis particularly hard-hit.

About 2,500 customers in Northern Virginia were without power as of 7:30 p.m., according to Dominion Energy.

In Montgomery County, emergency response personnel were flooded with calls about collisions, lightning strikes and stuck elevators, fielding more than 50 incoming calls between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County’s Fire and Rescue Service, wrote on Twitter.

Flood warnings are in effect for parts of Northern Virginia and Southeast Washington until 1:15 a.m. Friday.