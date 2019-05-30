Trees were toppled and debris was whipped into the air as severe weather rolled through Virginia and Maryland.

News outlets report trees came down on Thursday along a path crossing Maryland Route 32 southwest of Ellicott City and northwest of Columbia.

In Frederick, large pieces of trees came down on one home and the downtown area saw hail and flooding.

A wind gust of 71 mph (31 kph) was reported in Gainesville in Prince William County in Virginia. At Davison Army Airfield east of Lorton, winds gusted to 66 mph (29 kph), and a 52-mph (23-kph) wind gust was reported at Reagan National Airport.

Damage were also reported in Alexandria and Mount Vernon.

More storms were expected Thursday night, but forecasters said they weren’t expected to be as severe.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.