Street Sense vendors bought papers for about 50 cents from Street Sense Media, which also provides case management and counseling services, and sold them for $2. Some who sold the paper also published stories in it — getting paid in additional papers to sell.

Martin Walker, 48, said he has been selling Street Sense on and off since 2005. Martin, who is currently living on the streets, said he has made as much as $600 per week selling the paper. This week he made $35.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

VIRGINIA

Arlington markets are shifting to preorders

Arlingtonians and others searching for fresh produce can return to one of the county’s “winter markets” to directly buy food — but only if they preorder.

To limit possible exposure to the coronavirus, vendors are not permitted to display food or have on-site shopping. Vendors and customers have to maintain a six-foot separation while picking up food. Only 10 people will be allowed at the market at a time.

“We are working hard to develop a new system to do business that supports our community of shoppers and vendors, and still abides by the governor’s executive order,” said Amy McWilliams, manager of the Pike Park Market on Columbia Pike.

— Patricia Sullivan

THE REGION

More fire personnel test positive for virus

Four personnel at the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service have tested positive for the coronavirus, spokesman Pete Piringer said, marking the first known cases in the 2,700-strong department. The patients include both career and volunteer responders.

Piringer said 19 others are self-quarantining: nine under the instruction of county health officials, eight under the guidance of personal physicians and two voluntarily.

Piringer declined to say whether the department is aware of how the personnel contracted the virus or whether their cases are related.

Other area fire agencies have also reported cases of the virus among their ranks.

In the District, officials said Thursday that two more firefighters have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number infected to 12.

Doug Buchanan, spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said officials believe one of the firefighters had contact with another who previously tested positive. He said health officials have not yet determined how the other firefighter contracted the virus.

— Rebecca Tan

and Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Baltimore officer, EMS technicians have virus

A Baltimore police officer and two EMS technicians have tested positive for the coronavirus, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young announced Thursday.

Young said the city is working to implement additional protocols to limit contact between first responders and the public. “The health and safety of our first responders is paramount,” he said.

The city health department said it is working with the fire and police departments to identify people who may have been exposed to the infected first responders.

City officials said EMS technicians are required to wear full personal protective equipment, including goggles, masks, gowns and gloves. The police department received 3,000 masks from the fire department and 2,000 as a donation from Home Depot.

“We are taking this discovery very seriously,” Fire Chief Niles R. Ford said in a statement. “The last thing we want to do is marginalize our ability to serve the public, while we attempt to maintain our level of quality service.”