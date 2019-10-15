For weeks, union organizers have held rallies throughout the region to garner support for workers.

Two marches through rush-hour traffic in downtown Washington earlier this month drew the support of city lawmakers, including D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D).

Bowser, who ushered workers into the street with a megaphone in one hand, said the District “cannot move forward without the people that help to make our office buildings work.”

Organizers credited city leaders’ presence at the rallies as instrumental in drumming up support for the workers’ cause.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the contract consisted of, though labor organizers said they would release details by the end of the week.

