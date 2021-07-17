As some heard thunder, saw lightning and watched water swiftly rise around cars on streets, others could only witness the gathering of dark clouds and sense that a storm was probably in store, albeit for other people.
But the heat. And the humidity. They were available to all.
In Washington, the temperature again exceeded 90 degrees to make Saturday the seventh day of our heat wave.
The day’s high temperature of 94 degrees equaled Friday’s and was the second-highest reading of 2021.
At Dulles International Airport, the mercury touched 95 for the fourth time this month. At Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport, the mercury reached 97.
And the humidity. Its unpleasantness, discomfort and at times sheer torment show up in the heat index, a “feels-like” figure based on heat and humidity.
Around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Washington’s heat index came to 105 degrees. At Dulles, it was 102, but BWI beat both with 106.
Other indicators of the extent to which humidity seemed to create torpor and clog our atmosphere include the dew point.
For much of the day in Washington, the dew point suggested that the air carried so much water vapor it would not take much to wring liquid water from it.
And, of course, in time, parts of the area, including central Montgomery County, beheld deluges of rain.
As the storm tapped into the pent-up atmospheric energy, lightning flashed. Winds rose.
Some sights seemed almost eerie reminders of the fierce energies in the July air.
On Silverfield Circle, the Montgomery Village area of Montgomery County, a large tree was reported to be aflame.
It was “burning from within,” said Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the county fire department.
The tree, he said, had been hit by lightning.
Reports of fallen trees came from many parts of the Washington region — at least in part, it seemed, the result of wind gusts measured at more than 40 mph.
But even such storms may cause total transformation. In Washington, for example, between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., the temperature fell quickly out of the 90s.
But the drop was no greater than five degrees, from 93 to
88. Many may have wished for more. But, after all, it is summer.