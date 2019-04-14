FREDRICKSBURG, Va. — The congestion on Interstate 95 in Virginia can be nightmarish, and any solutions are complex.

It’s an issue that state transportation officials say they’ll tackle to try to ease the pain for people traveling the highway between Fredericksburg and Washington, D.C.

The Free-Lance Star in Fredericksburg reports that the state will study how to solve the congestion.

Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine announced the study earlier this month at a Commonwealth Transportation Board meeting.

The board will conduct the study, with help from the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and the Virginia State Police.

The study resulted from two resolutions this year sponsored by Del. Mark Cole, R-Spotsylvania, aiming to develop a strategic plan to deal with congestion along the interstate corridor.

