Golfers at East Potomac Park’s course can enjoy the novelty of using the Washington Monument as a target. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

The weather in Washington is supposed to be halfway decent this weekend, so why not take inspiration from the readers who’ve been sharing their D.C. bucket list ideas this week?

[What would you put on a D.C. bucket list? Readers share their suggestions.]

Admittedly, Wednesday’s contributions were a little ambitious — meeting Sonia Sotomayor isn’t like seeing a giant panda — but check out Tuesday’s (washingtonpost.com/john-kelly) and don’t miss the comments that readers left online. Plenty of good ideas there, too.

[A supreme D.C. bucket list: Readers share their only-in-Washington experiences]

Here are a few more: Lots of people suggested eating a half-smoke at Ben’s Chili Bowl. Patty Sheetz recommended partaking of another cuisine with a sturdy Washington connection: Ethiopian food.

“The spicy meat and vegetables topping the injera (spongy bread) scooped into your mouth transports you,” wrote Patty, of Alexandria, Va.



One of the boundary stones that marked the original borders of the District of Columbia. (Hamil Harris/The Washington Post)

She said the capital’s link to the African nation goes back to the 1963 funeral of John F. Kennedy. While many countries sent their ambassador or foreign minister, Ethiopia’s emperor, Haile Selassie, came himself, “putting majority-African-American Washington on the map,” Patty wrote. “That, and the lure of American culture brought Ethiopian students to D.C.; many were subsequently marooned here after the 1974 revolution.”

Robert November of Bethesda, Md., wrote that the boundary stones placed in the 1790s to mark Washington’s original borders are worth a visit. “ The one by Wilson Bridge is easiest [to find],” he wrote. (It’s set in a sea wall in Jones Point Park in Alexandria.) “The ones on Western Avenue and the other boundary avenues make a nice drive-by scouting expedition.”

You can ponder the border between politics and the media by gazing at the historic marker at 1401 Wilson Blvd. in Arlington. It marks the parking garage where Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward met the Watergate source known as Deep Throat — later revealed to be Mark Felt, the No. 2 at the FBI.

The meetings, wrote Rick Barry of Arlington, “were key in the ultimate resignation of President Richard Nixon.”

The District’s Mike Soper says people should pack their (golf) bags and head to the links in East Potomac Park. “Although it’s an inexpensive public course, it’s nice to say you used the Washington Monument as a target for your drive on the 17th hole,” Mike wrote. “Can’t say that anywhere else.”

Not all Washington experiences are as easy as booking a tee time. Glenda Booth has lived in the area for 50 years and has always wanted to visit that most Washington of places: a think tank.

Wrote Glenda, of Alexandria: “I wonder to myself, ‘Can I go watch them think? Do they think from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but not otherwise? Do they sit around deep in thought on a rock with their fists under their chins like the famous Rodin sculpture?’”

Do think tankers sit in tanks? Do they wear tank tops?

“Perhaps they should offer some of us who are less sophisticated thinkers a tour,” Glenda wrote.

Speaking of sophisticated, Christopher Coughlin offered a key difference between D.C. tourists and those of us who live around here: When traffic is stopped for a presidential motorcade you get angry while your out-of-town guest gets excited.

Wrote Christopher, of Arlington: “It’s not a good look for a D.C. resident to be impressed by politicians.”

The District’s Vince Morris wonders whether the Park Service should set aside a time when the cherry blossoms can be viewed only by D.C. residents. I think he’s just trying to start an argument.

Rebecca Hallman of Falls Church might be, too. She suggested a very Washington thing to do: “Inform a tourist that ‘stand right, walk left’ is our unofficial motto.”

Readers weighed in on some of the sightseeing suggestions. Ray Smallwood grew up in Georgetown not far from what we now call “The Exorcist” steps. Back then, he said, kids called them either the “car barn steps” — an operating streetcar barn was nearby — or “the 75 steps.”

Wrote Ray, who lives in Laurel, Md.: “When, I first watched ‘The Exorcist’ in the movies, I was surprised as to what was portrayed on the screen, about the priest falling out of the house window and going down the stairs. There was a 50-foot area between the house and the steps. This makes for good entertainment, but takes away from our childhood memories.”

Michael Nardolilli of Arlington pointed out that Tuesday’s suggestion to view the Potomac from “Great Falls Park in Maryland” is an impossibility. What was described was a visit to the Maryland portion of the C & O Canal National Historical Park.

Michael would know. He’s the former president of the C & O Canal Trust.

Finally, Jared Hughes of Takoma Park, Md., has a suggestion for the ultimate Washington bucket list achievement: “A news obit in The Washington Post.”

Here’s hoping that won’t come anytime soon for any of us.

