FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Hundreds of furloughed federal workers in northern Virginia are applying for substitute teaching jobs in as they wait out the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

Nearly 200 job seekers attended a job fair Tuesday at Fairfax County Public Schools headquarters for furloughed workers seeking substitute teacher jobs. Roughly 200 attended a similar job fair last week, and the schools system is organizing a third fair to meet demand.

School system Superintendent Scott Brabrand says the primary goal is to demonstrate community support for furloughed workers. But he says the fairs help fill a real need in the school system and that federal workers represent good role models for students.

Applicants say they are preparing for a long layoff in a partial government shutdown that now stretches 25 days.

