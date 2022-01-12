The suit seeks back pay for Rager, who began working as a district community liaison in 2007 as a contract employee and became a state employee in 2014. When Rager was transferred to another district the next year, a woman hired to perform his previous job was paid about $11,000 more than he was, the complaint claims.
Two other women who later held that same position were paid substantially more than Rager, according to the complaint. One was paid $23,000 more than Rager, though he had more experience, the suit claims.
The agency also paid more to women with less experience who were working in other districts, according to the complaint.
An SHA spokesperson declined to comment because the case is pending.