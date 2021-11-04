But in a ruling Tuesday, Nugent said that the General Assembly detailed procedures for applicants to seek reviews, but there’s no evidence that it wanted to provide “private remedies to unemployed workers.” He noted that it would only delay the timely processing of claims.
Individuals can appeal when they’re denied, but they can go to court only after that process is complete, Nugent said.
The decision allows the department to continue focusing helping Marylanders while “protecting the taxpayer from an onslaught of fraudulent claims,” Joseph Farren, the department’s chief strategy officer, said in the statement.
The coalition issued a statement vowing to continue its fight.