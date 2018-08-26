THE DISTRICT

Md. man fatally shot Sunday in Southeast

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Prince George’s County man in Southeast Washington overnight, authorities said Sunday.

D.C. police said that at 1:53 a.m., officers were called to the area near 600 46th Place SE for a report of gunshots. The area is less than a half-mile south of the Benning Road Metro station. They found Piera Sterling Barbour, 28, of Suitland, with a gunshot wound.

Barbour was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or contact the anonymous text message tip line at 50411.

— Faiz Siddiqui

MARYLAND

Two men die after speeding car crashes

Maryland State Police said two young men are dead after their speeding car crashed in a wooded area in Anne Arundel County.

Police said in a statement Sunday that Dustin Smith, 22, and Ryan Weibley, 24, both of Edgewater, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement said the men were in a white Honda Civic, which passed a state trooper in an unmarked patrol car at a high speed Saturday night.

Police said the car was believed to have been going more than 100 mph. The trooper attempted a traffic stop but lost sight of the vehicle.

Soon after, police said another trooper responded to a crash and found the Civic in the woods.

Police identified Smith as the driver and Weibley as the passenger. An investigation is ongoing.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

City tries to reframe slave auction block

The city of Fredericksburg is moving forward with an effort to reframe how a slave auction block on a busy downtown corner is represented.

A violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville last summer rekindled a long-standing debate over the block.

Since then, the city council voted to preserve it in place. The Free Lance-Star reports the city also hired the nonprofit group International Coalition of Sites of Conscience to help reach a consensus about telling a more complete history about the block and Fredericksburg itself.

The nonprofit recently held community input sessions, and more are scheduled.

— Associated Press