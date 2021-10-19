The Office of Civil Rights alleges that the companies that own and operate rental housing “categorically rejected” callers who disclosed that they were going to use a Housing Choice Voucher to pay their rent.
The lawsuits are the first of their kind under an addition to state fair housing protections that forbids housing discrimination on the basis of source of income. The law was designed to protect households living in poverty that rely on the federal voucher program to pay a portion of their rent.