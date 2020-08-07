It meant that by Friday our travels through the calendar days devoted to the hot and the humid were more than half over. Half over, that is, if we took our cues from our position on the yearly journey of Earth around the sun.
In some ways, Friday, a kind of landmark of the season, seemed well suited to represent summer.
Our high temperature in Washington on Friday was 88 degrees. That was a degree above the 87 degree high that is listed as normal for Washington on Aug. 7.
And even if the mercury failed to touch 90, it could not be claimed that we were deprived of the discomforts for which Washington summer is known.
Humidity, no stranger to Washington summers, joined with the heat to offer the 90 degree experience, as measured by the heat index. That figure reached 92.
Even if the season was more than half gone, it did not seem possible here on Friday to say summer showed any hurry to go.