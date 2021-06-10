Experts and friend groups alike are fawning over “Hot Vax Summer,” or what they expect to be a months-long party full of first dates, packed bars and other previously forbidden activities made possible by mass vaccinations. That anticipation has driven up contraception sales, sent liquor sales through the roof and flushed salons with cash as people clamor to be “vaxxed and waxed.” The result is an economic engine for some of the businesses most damaged by the coronavirus pandemic, which, after a year of isolation, are now flourishing thanks to the pent-up desire to date and mingle.