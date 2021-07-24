“I wish that more kids would have come so they can experience all of the work that went into making it a fun experience for them,” Otey said. “But if we can try to duplicate these efforts next year, then I think we won’t be asking for more kids because they’ll be beating down the door to be there. That’s our hope because it’s not all about ‘drill and kill.’ We wanted to be able to provide a wide range of experiences and opportunities for all of our kids so that they can have some fun while they’re learning.”